Dillon & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 3.0% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $13,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,415,809,000 after acquiring an additional 686,175 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,646,000 after buying an additional 283,110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,834,000 after buying an additional 261,748 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,509,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,232,171,000 after buying an additional 220,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 329,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,162,000 after buying an additional 186,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APD shares. Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.69.

NYSE:APD opened at $270.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.91 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

