Dillon & Associates Inc. Has $3.36 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,078 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total value of $71,789.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,849.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,082,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,000,148.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,034 shares of company stock worth $15,873,827. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $210.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.75 and its 200 day moving average is $237.49. The company has a market cap of $192.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

