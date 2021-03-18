Dillon & Associates Inc. Has $6.07 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 1.3% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $480.09 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $496.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $452.63 and a 200-day moving average of $456.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. TheStreet cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.91.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

