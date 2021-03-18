Dillon & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,302 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.9% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $13,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,152.5% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 34,643 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 31,877 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,077,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $195,214,000 after acquiring an additional 132,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,730 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,839 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS stock opened at $193.39 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $351.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.79, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.33.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,370,013 shares of company stock worth $251,640,617. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

