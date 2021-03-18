Dillon & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,431 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,507.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,347 shares of company stock worth $14,442,531 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $2,077.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $2,152.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,047.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,765.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

