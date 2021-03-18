Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 3,028 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Dillon & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the period. Paychex makes up about 2.7% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $12,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 857.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $97.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.73. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,047 shares of company stock worth $12,298,953. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

