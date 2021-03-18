Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 803 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises 2.3% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $10,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.96.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $258.93 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $264.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.