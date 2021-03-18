Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 852 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Dillon & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 3.3% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,896,000 after buying an additional 23,346 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,425,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.65.

In related news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,327 shares of company stock valued at $587,629 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $185.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $79.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $190.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

