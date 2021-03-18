Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.40

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.40 and last traded at $32.17, with a volume of 157542 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.27.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.52. The firm has a market cap of $635.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

In other news, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. purchased 13,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.02 per share, for a total transaction of $354,799.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $280,116.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 68,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,252 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 144.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.