Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 87.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,362 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of Diodes worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 261.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DIOD opened at $85.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.75 and its 200-day moving average is $67.29. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97.
In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 57,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $4,169,883.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,417 shares in the company, valued at $30,501,253.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 2,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $168,042.68. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,116 shares of company stock valued at $18,446,878. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Diodes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.
Diodes Company Profile
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.
