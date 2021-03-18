Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 87.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,362 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of Diodes worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 261.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIOD opened at $85.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.75 and its 200-day moving average is $67.29. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 57,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $4,169,883.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,417 shares in the company, valued at $30,501,253.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 2,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $168,042.68. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,116 shares of company stock valued at $18,446,878. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Diodes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

