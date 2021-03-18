Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Purchased by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 398.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,628,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302,176 shares during the period. Discovery accounts for approximately 0.3% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.33% of Discovery worth $42,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 305,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after acquiring an additional 24,009 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Discovery by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 688,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,019,000 after acquiring an additional 100,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discovery stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.53. The stock had a trading volume of 373,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,297,696. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.43. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $63.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

