Diversified Gas & Oil (OTCMKTS:DGOCF) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (OTCMKTS:DGOCF)’s stock price rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 16,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 16,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72.

Diversified Gas & Oil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DGOCF)

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in approximately 8 million acres located in Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

