Divisar Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Divisar Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 593,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Calix comprises 5.4% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.96% of Calix worth $17,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Calix by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Calix by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Calix by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.20. 4,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,586. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.03. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $48.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 344.64 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $1,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CALX. Craig Hallum cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Calix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.12.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

