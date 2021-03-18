Divisar Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Divisar Capital Management LLC decreased its position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,016,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420,032 shares during the period. MasterCraft Boat accounts for 7.7% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned 5.36% of MasterCraft Boat worth $25,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter valued at about $393,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 666,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,652,000 after buying an additional 124,001 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 142,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of MCFT traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $30.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,972. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.69. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 2.26.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $118.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.03 million. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

