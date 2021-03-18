Divisar Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Lumentum accounts for 6.5% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Lumentum worth $21,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 66,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 25,979 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 145,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,755,000 after purchasing an additional 87,472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LITE traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.17. 18,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,738. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.06 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.53.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,036,594.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,930 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LITE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.06.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

