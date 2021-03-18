Divisar Capital Management LLC Sells 1,418,512 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Divisar Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,159,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,418,512 shares during the quarter. Infinera makes up about 3.7% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Infinera worth $12,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Infinera by 4.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 3.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 142,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 35,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $344,338.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 9,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $95,921.00. Insiders sold a total of 483,609 shares of company stock valued at $4,861,901 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 92,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,117. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $8.40. Infinera Co. has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.28.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on INFN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.41.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

