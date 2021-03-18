DMarket (DMT) Achieves Market Cap of $40.70 Million

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $40.70 million and approximately $11.57 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMarket token can now be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001260 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DMarket has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DMarket alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00051050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00014830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $358.11 or 0.00630927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00068546 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00025340 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMT is a token. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMarket Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.