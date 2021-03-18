DMScript Price Reaches $0.26 (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One DMScript token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DMScript has a market cap of $14.66 million and $5.52 million worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DMScript has traded 298.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DMScript alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $263.69 or 0.00448179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00061726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.70 or 0.00130369 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00058468 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.65 or 0.00640167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00075547 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000466 BTC.

DMScript Token Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,500,000 tokens. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

DMScript Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.