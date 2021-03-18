Dock Hits 24 Hour Volume of $17.47 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, Dock has traded up 9% against the dollar. Dock has a market cap of $59.58 million and approximately $17.47 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock token can now be bought for about $0.0906 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dock alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00051007 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00013036 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $368.11 or 0.00634690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00069230 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00025159 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00033989 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 657,697,556 tokens. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . The official website for Dock is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.