Doctors Coin Trading Up 21.3% Over Last Week (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 18th. Doctors Coin has a total market capitalization of $171.49 million and $1.08 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doctors Coin token can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Doctors Coin has traded up 21.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00051570 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000071 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (DRS) is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

Doctors Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

