DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CRO Loren Alhadeff Sells 6,652 Shares

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $1,395,656.12. Following the sale, the executive now owns 91,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,241,675.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Loren Alhadeff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 12th, Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of DocuSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00.
NASDAQ DOCU traded down $8.54 on Thursday, hitting $204.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,359,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,767. The company has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of -173.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.52 and a 12-month high of $290.23.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in DocuSign by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 1,895.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $16,017,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in DocuSign by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.16.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.
