DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CRO Loren Alhadeff Sells 6,652 Shares

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $1,395,656.12. Following the sale, the executive now owns 91,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,241,675.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Loren Alhadeff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 12th, Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of DocuSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00.

NASDAQ DOCU traded down $8.54 on Thursday, hitting $204.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,359,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,767. The company has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of -173.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.52 and a 12-month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in DocuSign by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 1,895.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $16,017,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in DocuSign by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.16.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

