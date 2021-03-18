DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Raised to $290.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.93% from the stock’s previous close.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.16.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $213.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.80 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $65.61 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $4,046,862.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,730.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $1,304,246.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,546 shares in the company, valued at $48,244,959.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 395,331 shares of company stock worth $91,227,606. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

