DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Evercore ISI

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $285.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DOCU. JMP Securities upped their price objective on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Pritchard Capital upped their target price on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.16.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $213.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign has a one year low of $65.61 and a one year high of $290.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.80 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $1,242,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at $43,383,327.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 395,331 shares of company stock valued at $91,227,606 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 222.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 241,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,536,000 after purchasing an additional 166,769 shares in the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $935,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $552,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

