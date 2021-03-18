Dogecoin (DOGE) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.04 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion and approximately $77.49 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0546 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $200.93 or 0.00364940 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003467 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,811,333,532 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

