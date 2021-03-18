Dogeswap Hits Market Cap of $417,229.75 (DOGES)

Dogeswap (CURRENCY:DOGES) traded up 29.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Dogeswap token can now be purchased for approximately $20.86 or 0.00035973 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogeswap has a total market cap of $417,229.75 and $4,755.00 worth of Dogeswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dogeswap has traded 62.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $264.35 or 0.00455827 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00061474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.93 or 0.00134382 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00057399 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.12 or 0.00660642 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00075896 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Dogeswap Profile

Dogeswap’s total supply is 20,000 tokens. The official website for Dogeswap is doge-finance.com

Buying and Selling Dogeswap

