Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stock Position Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of Dolby Laboratories worth $8,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 658.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,579,000 after purchasing an additional 612,992 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 2,374.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 434,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,236,000 after purchasing an additional 417,273 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 610.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 385,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,426,000 after purchasing an additional 331,168 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,687,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $358,155,000 after purchasing an additional 326,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 676,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,687,000 after purchasing an additional 206,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

DLB stock opened at $99.66 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $101.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.75.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 5,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $475,817.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $163,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,228 shares of company stock valued at $13,012,795. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

