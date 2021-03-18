Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,105,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,809 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.86% of Dollar General worth $442,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Dollar General by 760,611.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,854,966 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,593,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,457,000 after purchasing an additional 29,153 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Dollar General by 8.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,701,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,570,000 after purchasing an additional 131,551 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,122,000 after purchasing an additional 45,388 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dollar General by 15.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,090,000 after purchasing an additional 202,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.38.

NYSE:DG traded down $12.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,677. The company has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $135.04 and a one year high of $225.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.67 and its 200-day moving average is $206.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

