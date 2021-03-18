Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Dollar General updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 8.80-9.50 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $8.80-9.50 EPS.

NYSE DG traded down $8.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,303,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.30 and a 200 day moving average of $206.54. Dollar General has a one year low of $135.04 and a one year high of $225.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.38.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

