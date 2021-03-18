Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$59.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOL shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollarama in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

TSE:DOL opened at C$50.90 on Thursday. Dollarama has a one year low of C$34.70 and a one year high of C$55.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,330.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of C$15.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$49.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$50.77.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

