Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,149 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 25,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $73.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $87.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3,658.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

