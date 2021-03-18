Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Domino’s Pizza worth $11,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,373,394,000 after purchasing an additional 481,686 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 63.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 463,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,296,000 after purchasing an additional 180,791 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 38.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 392,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $166,362,000 after purchasing an additional 108,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 21.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $249,916,000 after purchasing an additional 103,260 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,053,000 after purchasing an additional 94,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DPZ opened at $363.25 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.22 and a 1 year high of $435.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $364.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.70.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $422.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.22.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

