Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Domo from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.86.

Get Domo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $64.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 3.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.08 and its 200-day moving average is $51.24. Domo has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $79.00.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Domo will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $247,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,764,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 1.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.