Donut 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $197,024.00 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 18th. Donut has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and $197,024.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Donut token can currently be purchased for $0.0227 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Donut has traded up 70.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.47 or 0.00480363 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00065184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.79 or 0.00152187 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00060238 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.61 or 0.00678581 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00080465 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 tokens. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

