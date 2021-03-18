Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 395,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,388 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 1.22% of Dorman Products worth $34,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Dorman Products by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Dorman Products by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Dorman Products by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $105.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.67. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $113.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.27. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

