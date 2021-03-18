Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Sold by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,503 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.50% of Douglas Dynamics worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 8,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $414,726.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,879.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Douglas Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

NYSE PLOW traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $50.01. 222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,947. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.87. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $51.44.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $158.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.