Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dover were worth $8,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,615,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,257,296,000 after purchasing an additional 647,756 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dover by 532.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,471,000 after purchasing an additional 409,875 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 643,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,230,000 after purchasing an additional 358,718 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,102,000. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in Dover by 469.9% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 273,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,575,000 after acquiring an additional 225,807 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DOV opened at $136.92 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $137.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.45.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

