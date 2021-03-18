Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Sold by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $13,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDY. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

RDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investec raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $59.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 0.41. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.11.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

