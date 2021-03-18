DragonVein Achieves Market Cap of $24.09 Million (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 66% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. DragonVein has a market cap of $24.09 million and approximately $19.61 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DragonVein token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded 217% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,031.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $532.13 or 0.00916966 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $203.87 or 0.00351308 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00031358 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000857 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 64.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DragonVein Token Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

