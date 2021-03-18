DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,009,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 217,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.47% of DRDGOLD worth $11,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of DRD opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.94. DRDGOLD Limited has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $860.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.2719 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from DRDGOLD’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.46%.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

