Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.79

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.79 and traded as high as C$21.51. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$21.24, with a volume of 165,963 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.25 to C$24.50 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.94, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 6.07.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

