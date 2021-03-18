DREP (DREP) Market Cap Hits $78.11 Million

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 18th. One DREP coin can currently be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP has a market capitalization of $78.11 million and $1.13 billion worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DREP has traded up 60.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00053812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00013791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.27 or 0.00667077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00072516 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00026495 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00035780 BTC.

DREP Coin Profile

DREP is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 9,985,788,575 coins and its circulating supply is 3,972,952,874 coins. DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

