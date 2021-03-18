Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)’s share price dropped 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.18 and last traded at $26.34. Approximately 7,990,453 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 8,569,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.06.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.
In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,459,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $98,013.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,316 shares of company stock worth $1,011,918. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 23,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Dropbox by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 21,086 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $694,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Dropbox by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,380,000 after buying an additional 127,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $6,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.
About Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)
Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.
Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You
Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.