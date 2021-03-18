Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)’s share price dropped 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.18 and last traded at $26.34. Approximately 7,990,453 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 8,569,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.06.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,459,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $98,013.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,316 shares of company stock worth $1,011,918. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 23,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Dropbox by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 21,086 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $694,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Dropbox by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,380,000 after buying an additional 127,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $6,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

