DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $95.83

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $95.83 and last traded at $94.02, with a volume of 34630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.95.

DSDVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

The company has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.37.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. DSV Panalpina A/S had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 10.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and sea-air freight services; standard sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

