DubaiCoin Hits Market Cap of $1.16 Million (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded down 14% against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $7,565.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00017934 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00011194 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006516 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006219 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

