Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CRO Sells $624,487.50 in Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $624,487.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 261,070 shares in the company, valued at $11,943,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Biert Eugene Jr. Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 101,905 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $5,310,269.55.

On Friday, February 19th, Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 91,095 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $4,943,725.65.

Shares of DCT stock traded down $3.82 on Thursday, reaching $42.82. 1,254,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,166. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion and a PE ratio of -389.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.66.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.80 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duck Creek Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

