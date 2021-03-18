Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) shares traded down 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.33 and last traded at $42.82. 1,269,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 928,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.64.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion and a PE ratio of -389.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average is $44.66.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.80 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $273,264,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $4,108,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 675,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,993,153.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,583,668 shares of company stock worth $296,218,454 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

