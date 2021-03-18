Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Market Capitalization Hits $59.91 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market cap of $59.91 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be bought for approximately $1.91 or 0.00003295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.41 or 0.00457236 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00062205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.26 or 0.00138264 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00059467 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $383.21 or 0.00660161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00077614 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

