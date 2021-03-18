Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.08 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 50.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market capitalization of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $265.20 or 0.00457906 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00061774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.27 or 0.00133422 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00057404 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.18 or 0.00659896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00076121 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

