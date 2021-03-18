DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.43 Million

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $83.56 million and $1.43 million worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime token can now be bought for approximately $80.77 or 0.00139281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $264.35 or 0.00455827 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00061474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.93 or 0.00134382 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00057399 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $383.12 or 0.00660642 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00075896 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000475 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,496,430 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,034,523 tokens. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

