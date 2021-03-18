Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 224.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,984 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.10% of Duke Realty worth $14,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,583.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $41.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average of $39.11. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $43.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

Separately, Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.64.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

